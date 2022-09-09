The PSL match between Marumo Gallants FC and Kaizer Chiefs will go ahead at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium after the Limpopo high court dismissed an urgent application to stop it from taking place at the North West venue on Sunday, September 11.
Marumo Gallants CEO Abram Sello left the courtroom in high spirits after Judge Geritt Muller announced that the municipality’s bid to force the team to reinstate the game at the Peter Mokaba Stadium had not succeeded.
Sello said the days preceding the judgment had been tough on his team but they were looking forward to a great challenge against Kaizer Chiefs this coming Sunday.
He said the thought of fans having to miss out on the game due to the disputes had haunted him throughout the process.
Sello said the legal battle with the Polokwane municipality had opened up a way for the parties to have difficult conversation and consider improving their business relations, adding that taking the match to Royal Bafokeng in Rustenburg does not mean they have abandoned their fan base in Limpopo.
“We are not ignoring our base here. We are saying let’s all go together,” he said.
The legal storm between Marumo Gallants and the City of Polokwane erupted after the team decided to move the venue to Royal Bafokeng.
But the municipality rushed to court on Wednesday morning to lodge an urgent application in a bid to interdict the game while accusing Gallants of reneging on their three-year contract to host their PSL matches at Limpopo’s capital city.
They had also alleged in court papers that Marumo Gallant’s decision had been swayed by a R4m incentive promised to them by Kaizer Chiefs, which was disputed by Gallants.
While delivering the judgment just before 5 pm on Friday, high court judge Muller said the municipality had failed to prove that they had the right to host all Gallants home PSL matches in Polokwane.
The interdict was dismissed with costs.
mahopoz@sowetan.co.za
Gallants win right to host Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng
Polokwane failed to prove exclusive rights to the PSL match, says judge
Image: Lefty Shivambu
