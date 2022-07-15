×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Shane cautions Chiefs against signing nobodies

‘Striker search must be thorough’

15 July 2022 - 07:38
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Shane McGregor ( r) beats John Barnes during the Legends match between Liverpool FC Legends and Kaizer Chiefs Legends at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Shane McGregor ( r) beats John Barnes during the Legends match between Liverpool FC Legends and Kaizer Chiefs Legends at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Erstwhile Kaizer Chiefs striker Shane McGregor has warned the club to resist the impulse to sign a new striker if they lack requisite qualities, regretting the departure of Samir Nurkovic.

Chiefs' rather arduous bid to replace departed striking duo Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro has seen them assess Burundian international Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Musa Kamara from Sierra Leone. Former TS Galaxy marksman Wayde Lekay is also trianing at the club. 

As things stand, new recruit Ashley du Preez is the only recognised No 9 Amakhosi have. This puts the Glamour Boys under pressure to find another striker or two before the new season kicks off in the first week of August. 

Amakhosi's striker search suffered a massive blow early this week when their main target, Victor Letsoalo, joined Sekhukhune United, who are said to have paid less than R5m to Royal AM for his signature. When Chiefs registered their interest in the striker towards the end of last season, Royal outrageously slapped a R20m price tag on him.

Given their history of flopping when it comes to discovering proper foreign strikers in recent history, many Amakhosi fans are holding their breath amid this protracted striker search. Flops like Lazarous Kambole, Lewis Macha and Michelle Katsvairo fit the bill of foreign strikers who have failed spectacularly at Naturena in the past few seasons.

Lamenting the club's decision to release Nurkovic, McGregor has urged his former side to sign a new striker based on the qualities not because they're under pressure to sign one.

"For me, Nurkovic [who has since joined Royal] was a decent striker. Chiefs should have kept him because it's hard to get a striker who can score goals these days. They must be careful with the trialing strikers because they can do well on trial but only to find out the quality isn't there," McGregor told Sowetan.

"Chiefs must not sign a striker because they're desperate for one, but they must do so because of the qualities that striker has. If they don't see qualities, they must wait for the right time."

Bimenyimana was in SA last month when he scored before he was sent off as his Burundi team held Namibia to a 1-1 stalemate in a 2023 Afcon qualifier at FNB Stadium. The 24-year-old is a well-travelled striker who has previously plied his trade in countries like Slovakia, Latvia and Kazakhstan. Kamara, 21, has only played for his current side Bo Rangers in his home country.

Galaxy bag big guns Vilakazi, Mlambo

Galaxy confirmed the signings of Sibusiso Vilakazi from Mamelodi Sundowns and Xola Mlambo, who joined them on a free transfer after he was released ...
Sport
59 minutes ago

Zwane sad to see his pal Vilakazi leave Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane was emotional to see his long-time friend and teammate Sibusiso Vilakazi leave the club.
Sport
1 hour ago

Mkhalele draws lessons from Cosafa setback

While Bafana Bafana stand-in coach Helman Mkhalele admitted disappointment at SA bowing out of the Cosafa Cup main competition early, he believes the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Sundowns to ease off transfer market

Mamelodi Sundowns will not be venturing into the ongoing transfer market in a big way, according to coach Rhulani Mokwena, who says they will beef up ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released