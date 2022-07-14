×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Morocco, Zambia claim first two African places at Women’s World Cup

By Reuters - 14 July 2022 - 09:37
Zambia's players celebrate victory in their 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Senegal at Mohammed V Complex in Casablanca, Morocco on July 13 2022.
Zambia's players celebrate victory in their 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Senegal at Mohammed V Complex in Casablanca, Morocco on July 13 2022.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Morocco and Zambia both qualified for a first-ever Women’s World Cup on Wednesday after winning their respective quarterfinal matches at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The top four finishers at the tournament in Morocco will represent Africa at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the field has been expanded to 32 teams.

Zambia were first to snatch a ticket as they beat Senegal 4-2 on penalties in Casablanca. The two sides drew 1-1 after extra time.

Morocco then beat Botswana 2-1 in Rabat with defender Yasmin Mrabet heading home a 59th-minute winner.

The other two places will be decided on Thursday when Nigeria, who have been to all eight previous Women’s World Cups, take on Cameroon in Casablanca, followed by SA against Tunisia in Rabat.

Ellis upbeat despite Kgatlana blow and Covid

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has not let a few mishaps in the camp dampen their spirits ahead of tonight’s Africa Women Cup of Nations ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Dlamini calls for optimism despite Kgatlana blow

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile "Sticks" Dlamini has urged the country to remain positive and trust all the squad members after the withdrawal of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zambia and Namibia through to Cosafa Cup semifinals

Zambia and Namibia are through to the Cosafa Cup semifinals after they knocked out Botswana and Madagascar respectively in their quarterfinals at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana rocked by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of quarterfinal against Tunisia

Banyana Banyana have been rocked by a number Covid-19 cases ahead of their crucial Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinal against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released