Morocco, Zambia claim first two African places at Women’s World Cup

Morocco and Zambia both qualified for a first-ever Women’s World Cup on Wednesday after winning their respective quarterfinal matches at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The top four finishers at the tournament in Morocco will represent Africa at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the field has been expanded to 32 teams.

Zambia were first to snatch a ticket as they beat Senegal 4-2 on penalties in Casablanca. The two sides drew 1-1 after extra time.

Morocco then beat Botswana 2-1 in Rabat with defender Yasmin Mrabet heading home a 59th-minute winner.

The other two places will be decided on Thursday when Nigeria, who have been to all eight previous Women’s World Cups, take on Cameroon in Casablanca, followed by SA against Tunisia in Rabat.