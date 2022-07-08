Mngqithi impressed with new signing Mbule

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is impressed with the progress the new signing Sipho Mbule has made at the club.
Mbule joined Sundowns from Tshwane rivals SuperSport United last month. And while everyone was on holiday, the 24-year-old midfielder was hard at work at Chloorkop, trying to adapt to the club.
While Mngqithi feels there is still a lot of work to do for the player, he believes he should be ready once the new season gets under way in a month's time.
“I’m happy with the progress that Mbule has made. Physically, he looks very good. But we still have a lot of work to do,” Mngqithi told the media.
“Players that are also coming from injury it's also very important for them to gain confidence and see if they can also compete.
“We are hoping that [Erwin] Saavedra will be in a good shape and also Rivaldo Coetzee and all the other players that we are bringing in will be in a position to help us.”
With Sundowns being in their first week of the pre-season, Mngqithi also shared their plans on how they will prepare the team ahead of the new season.
“We have to respect the principles of adaptation. We started with the tests obviously, the first thing is endurance and strength base. Secondly, we are looking at maybe working on team tactics while still cooperating on endurance capacity and still working on our intense approach to the game,” he said.
“Then the last cycle that’s where we will be looking at the sharpness of the team and that’s when this tournament [Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup] comes in because it is already the preparations for the beginning of the season.
“And that’s when we will see if everybody is in a good position to perform and be ready to give us what we want.”
Sundowns will be looking to defend their three trophies next season but first they will participate in the Legacy Cup friendly tournament on July 23 in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
Mngqithi welcomed the competition saying it would form an important part of their preparations.
“We normally struggle to get teams in the last two weeks before the first match of the season. So, it is always important to have a tournament in that space because it guarantees you an opportunity to have a friendly.
“Not many teams want to come and play friendly against us at that time, so it is very good for us.”
Mngqithi impressed with new signing Mbule
Downs co-coach looking forward to pre-season cup in KZN
Image: Instagram
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is impressed with the progress the new signing Sipho Mbule has made at the club.
Mbule joined Sundowns from Tshwane rivals SuperSport United last month. And while everyone was on holiday, the 24-year-old midfielder was hard at work at Chloorkop, trying to adapt to the club.
While Mngqithi feels there is still a lot of work to do for the player, he believes he should be ready once the new season gets under way in a month's time.
“I’m happy with the progress that Mbule has made. Physically, he looks very good. But we still have a lot of work to do,” Mngqithi told the media.
“Players that are also coming from injury it's also very important for them to gain confidence and see if they can also compete.
“We are hoping that [Erwin] Saavedra will be in a good shape and also Rivaldo Coetzee and all the other players that we are bringing in will be in a position to help us.”
With Sundowns being in their first week of the pre-season, Mngqithi also shared their plans on how they will prepare the team ahead of the new season.
“We have to respect the principles of adaptation. We started with the tests obviously, the first thing is endurance and strength base. Secondly, we are looking at maybe working on team tactics while still cooperating on endurance capacity and still working on our intense approach to the game,” he said.
“Then the last cycle that’s where we will be looking at the sharpness of the team and that’s when this tournament [Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup] comes in because it is already the preparations for the beginning of the season.
“And that’s when we will see if everybody is in a good position to perform and be ready to give us what we want.”
Sundowns will be looking to defend their three trophies next season but first they will participate in the Legacy Cup friendly tournament on July 23 in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
Mngqithi welcomed the competition saying it would form an important part of their preparations.
“We normally struggle to get teams in the last two weeks before the first match of the season. So, it is always important to have a tournament in that space because it guarantees you an opportunity to have a friendly.
“Not many teams want to come and play friendly against us at that time, so it is very good for us.”
Portia Modise salutes globetrotting Kgatlana
PSL teams must stop trampling on players' rights to fair employment
Richards Bay coach vows to get the best out of Zungu
Matthews rubbishes Matsatsantsa sale rumours
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos