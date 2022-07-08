Matthews rubbishes Matsatsantsa sale rumours

SuperSport United put the sale rumours to bed in style by luring four-time league winner Gavin Hunt back to the club, mandating him to inspire the club to continental football.
Hunt, who won three back-to-back league titles between 2008 and 2010 at Matsatsantsa, sealed his homecoming yesterday. Hunt's return to the Tshwane outfit came amid widespread speculations that Zimbabwean tycoon Strive Masiyiwa was buying the status of the club.
Speaking at a media conference to unveil Hunt at SuperSport TV Studios in Randburg yesterday, SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews confirmed they're not selling the franchise. Matthews also revealed they expect the returning Hunt to take Matsatsantsa to CAF competitions in the near future. Hunt penned a two-year deal.
"It's very frustrating to read in the media that the club is for sale. It's so disappointing. It's a misinformed and irresponsible journalism to report that the club is for sale when it's not. The club isn't for sale,'' said Matthews.
"When Gavin was a coach here last time, I didn't enjoy playing so much in Africa because we were losing so much money and there was no real prize money. In the last few years CAF upped its game and the prize money has been made more substantial and the PSL came to the party by helping clubs participating in CAF tournaments with a special grant. Gavin comes back nine years later, the board is saying get us back to the top-three to qualify for Africa."
Matthews also reiterated Hunt will have absolute authority over player recruitment policy at the club, highlighting they'll sit down with him this weekend to discuss the future of Mamelodi Sundowns-linked captain Ronwen Williams, who has made it clear he wants a new challenge.
"Hunt will have a great input in the new signings. He will have full control. I didn't make any signings up to now because I was waiting for the new head coach. We've had a good chat with Ronwen... we know where he stands and we gonna try and accommodate that but it's never a straightforward situation because there's discussions,'' Matthews stated.
"Certainly, once I had sat down with Gavin over the weekend and look at different permutations, then I will have a clearer picture as how viable would the sale of Ronwen be.''
Matthews rubbishes Matsatsantsa sale rumours
SuperSport boss wants to play in continental tournaments
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
SuperSport United put the sale rumours to bed in style by luring four-time league winner Gavin Hunt back to the club, mandating him to inspire the club to continental football.
Hunt, who won three back-to-back league titles between 2008 and 2010 at Matsatsantsa, sealed his homecoming yesterday. Hunt's return to the Tshwane outfit came amid widespread speculations that Zimbabwean tycoon Strive Masiyiwa was buying the status of the club.
Speaking at a media conference to unveil Hunt at SuperSport TV Studios in Randburg yesterday, SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews confirmed they're not selling the franchise. Matthews also revealed they expect the returning Hunt to take Matsatsantsa to CAF competitions in the near future. Hunt penned a two-year deal.
"It's very frustrating to read in the media that the club is for sale. It's so disappointing. It's a misinformed and irresponsible journalism to report that the club is for sale when it's not. The club isn't for sale,'' said Matthews.
"When Gavin was a coach here last time, I didn't enjoy playing so much in Africa because we were losing so much money and there was no real prize money. In the last few years CAF upped its game and the prize money has been made more substantial and the PSL came to the party by helping clubs participating in CAF tournaments with a special grant. Gavin comes back nine years later, the board is saying get us back to the top-three to qualify for Africa."
Matthews also reiterated Hunt will have absolute authority over player recruitment policy at the club, highlighting they'll sit down with him this weekend to discuss the future of Mamelodi Sundowns-linked captain Ronwen Williams, who has made it clear he wants a new challenge.
"Hunt will have a great input in the new signings. He will have full control. I didn't make any signings up to now because I was waiting for the new head coach. We've had a good chat with Ronwen... we know where he stands and we gonna try and accommodate that but it's never a straightforward situation because there's discussions,'' Matthews stated.
"Certainly, once I had sat down with Gavin over the weekend and look at different permutations, then I will have a clearer picture as how viable would the sale of Ronwen be.''
Hunt's mission is to make SuperSport great again
Banyana progress to Wafcon quarterfinal with win over Burundi
Angola, Botswana still in Cosafa race as Comoros, Seychelles bow out
Bucs legend Siyabonga Sangweni says Pirates have been their own worst enemy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos