×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Matthews rubbishes Matsatsantsa sale rumours

SuperSport boss wants to play in continental tournaments

08 July 2022 - 09:20
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Stanley Matthews CEO of Supersport United FC.
Stanley Matthews CEO of Supersport United FC.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SuperSport United put the sale rumours to bed in style by luring four-time league winner Gavin Hunt back to the club, mandating him to inspire the club to continental football.

Hunt, who won three back-to-back league titles between 2008 and 2010 at Matsatsantsa, sealed his homecoming yesterday. Hunt's return to the Tshwane outfit came amid widespread speculations that Zimbabwean tycoon Strive Masiyiwa was buying the status of the club. 

Speaking at a media conference to unveil Hunt at SuperSport TV Studios in Randburg yesterday, SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews confirmed they're not selling the franchise. Matthews also revealed they expect the returning Hunt to take Matsatsantsa to CAF competitions in the near future. Hunt penned a two-year deal.

"It's very frustrating to read in the media that the club is for sale. It's so disappointing. It's a misinformed and irresponsible journalism to report that the club is for sale when it's not. The club isn't for sale,'' said Matthews.

"When Gavin was a coach here last time, I didn't enjoy playing so much in Africa because we were losing so much money and there was no real prize money. In the last few years CAF upped its game and the prize money has been made more substantial and the PSL came to the party by helping clubs participating in CAF tournaments with a special grant. Gavin comes back nine years later, the board is saying get us back to the top-three to qualify for Africa."

Matthews also reiterated Hunt will have absolute authority over player recruitment policy at the club, highlighting they'll sit down with him this weekend to discuss the future of Mamelodi Sundowns-linked captain Ronwen Williams, who has made it clear he wants a new challenge.

"Hunt will have a great input in the new signings. He will have full control. I didn't make any signings up to now because I was waiting for the new head coach. We've had a good chat with Ronwen... we know where he stands and we gonna try and accommodate that but it's never a straightforward situation because there's discussions,'' Matthews stated.

"Certainly, once I had sat down with Gavin over the weekend and look at different permutations, then I will have a clearer picture as how viable would the sale of Ronwen be.'' 

Hunt's mission is to make SuperSport great again

Having paid his dues and attained a legendary status in SA football by winning a number of trophies, Gavin Hunt is hell-bent on proving his success ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Banyana progress to Wafcon quarterfinal with win over Burundi

Banyana Banyana have booked a place in the quarterfinal stage of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco with a 3-1 win over ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Angola, Botswana still in Cosafa race as Comoros, Seychelles bow out

Angola continue to cement themselves as favourites to win the Cosafa Cup after they easily brushed aside Seychelles 3-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium in ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Bucs legend Siyabonga Sangweni says Pirates have been their own worst enemy

Former Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga “Nsimbi” Sangweni believes the club have been their own worst enemy by chopping and changing players every ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released