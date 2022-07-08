Having paid his dues and attained a legendary status in SA football by winning a number of trophies, Gavin Hunt is hell-bent on proving his success was no fluke as he aims to make SuperSport United great again.
Hunt was confirmed as the new SuperSport coach on a two-year deal yesterday. The 57-year-old who won three straight league titles at the same side, between 2008 and 2010, is excited about inheriting a totally different side to what he had during his maiden yet fruitful stint at the club. Nowadays, SuperSport boast an inexperienced, youthful playing personnel. This excites Hunt as he wants to start from scratch.
"The team is a totally different type of a team that I came to before but it's a great chance to build something. I think it's exciting because it also takes me back to really getting my hands dirty a little bit more which I've never shield away from. If I look at the team now and not knowing a lot of young players, I am excited about that. We can build something here,'' Hunt stated yesterday.
"I will never forget the first day Stan Matthews [the club's CEO] took me in, when I first came to the club, the Under-19 side had the likes of Ronwen [Williams], Kermit [Erasmus], [Masibusane] Zongo, Bibo [Thandani Ntshumayelo], [Kamohelo] Mokotjo and Tshepo Gumede and all those players went on to have successful careers. I think I am walking to a similar situation where you'll go down and have a look and take it from there.''
Hunt won his fourth league title at the now defunct Bidvest Wits in the 2017/18 team. SuperSport have hardly challenged for the league title after Hunt left.
"SuperSport have always been close to my heart. We had great success here and we need that again... I think SuperSport is a club that's crying out for success. [At SuperSport] there's always been consistency in cups but the league is where you need to do better. The league is a bigger attraction for me,'' Hunt said.
Hunt's mission is to make SuperSport great again
Mentor returns with promise to return glory days
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
