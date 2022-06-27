Pirates' new boss Riveiro started coaching at 17 and has a fear of flying

While the appointment of Orlando Pirates’ new coach Jose Riveiro has been greeted with bewilderment by many given he lacks experience and has not won trophies, the Spaniard is apparently well respected in his previous country of employment, Finland.

Veritably nothing is known in SA about 46-year-old Riveiro and internet searches turn up mostly that he has just three years’ head coaching experience at FC Inter Turku in Finland, and has not won silverware.

However, the coach left Turku — saying he was seeking a new challenge — on good terms. He had steered the unfashionable club, who boast one top-flight Veikkausliiga title in their 32-year history, to second, second and third place from 2019 to 2021.

Before that, Riveiro assisted the former Finnish international Mika Lehkosuo to two (in 2017 and 2018) of his three Veikkausliiga titles as manager of HJK Helsinki.