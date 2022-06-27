'This is not the Jose we ordered’ — SA reacts to new Pirates coach
Orlando Pirates' appointment of Spaniard José Riveiro as their new head coach has sparked debate and jokes across Mzansi.
It was announced over the weekend that the 44 year-old had joined Pirates on a three-year deal, with Mandla Ncikazi and Sergio Almenara as assistant coaches.
Riveiro said he was delighted to join the club,
“The Pirates project is exciting and I look forward to what lies ahead. It is an honour for me and my colleagues to have the responsibility to coach such an institution and compete for the highest goals.
“Along with my support team, we are looking forward to arriving and joining the task force and group of players to start working immediately.
“We are going to work to make history together and build a team we are all proud of.”
His resume has raised eyebrows, with many claiming he does not have the pedigree to bring the Buccaneers success.
Others said he was a good gamble and defended his appointment.
Here's a glimpse into some reactions shared online after the announcement:
What's your order number so we can rectify. @Takealot team😅😅😅— Ruralitarian of note - a villagist. (@Mabapa_MN) June 25, 2022
We don't know much about him, we can only hope for the best— Joslin (@JoslinShabalala) June 25, 2022
He's not gonna win nothing, he failed at Helsinki. Biggest team in Finland with massive budget than anyone else in the league— MOHEMI (@El_Hemi) June 25, 2022
As long Ncikazi won't be the head coach, I'm good Mina 🤞🏾Plumber JOSE` lead us please— 𝔗𝔥𝔬𝔨𝔬𝔷𝔞𝔫𝔦 𝔅𝔬𝔧𝔞𝔫𝔢 🦍 (@Thokozani__) June 25, 2022
Woah bafo,ima kancane,let's wait until 10 games into the season to see if ukhona umehluko,uyabazi ukuthi banjani abadlali bethu makukhona umqeqeshi omusha pic.twitter.com/jm7OSV5AYM— Maxwell (@Maxwell_kaunga) June 25, 2022
No more local plumbers pic.twitter.com/vqlNmleBg1— DANIEL ALMENARA💀☠️ (@Muvhangotshedza) June 25, 2022
Jose Riviaro coming out of changing rooms like.... pic.twitter.com/8UspwnGM59— Sir Ken Gampu (@PsSangweni) June 25, 2022
