'This is not the Jose we ordered’ — SA reacts to new Pirates coach

Orlando Pirates' appointment of Spaniard José Riveiro as their new head coach has sparked debate and jokes across Mzansi.

It was announced over the weekend that the 44 year-old had joined Pirates on a three-year deal, with Mandla Ncikazi and Sergio Almenara as assistant coaches.

Riveiro said he was delighted to join the club,

“The Pirates project is exciting and I look forward to what lies ahead. It is an honour for me and my colleagues to have the responsibility to coach such an institution and compete for the highest goals.

“Along with my support team, we are looking forward to arriving and joining the task force and group of players to start working immediately.

“We are going to work to make history together and build a team we are all proud of.”

His resume has raised eyebrows, with many claiming he does not have the pedigree to bring the Buccaneers success.

Others said he was a good gamble and defended his appointment.

