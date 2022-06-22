Bayern Munich sign Sadio Mané from Liverpool until 2025

Bayern Munich on Wednesday completed the much-anticipated signing of Senegal forward Sadio Mané from Liverpool on a three-year contact, the German champions said.

Bayern, who won a record-extending 10th straight league title last season, have reportedly agreed on a transfer worth about €40m (R670m), including add-ons, for the 30-year-old, who had a year left on his Liverpool contract.

“Sadio Mane is a global star,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said. “He underscores the attractiveness of Bayern and the entire Bundesliga.”