Monare 'declined' pay cut at Pirates

Orlando Pirates and Thabang Monare representative Mirko Agnelli remained mum following the surprise decision for the midfielder to part ways with the Soweto giants on Monday.

Pirates revealed that discussions for a new deal between the club and Monare collapsed but didn't elaborate. However, Sowetan has been informed that the reason they could not agree was because of the pay cut Monare was requested to take, which he declined.

Sources have revealed that he was given a one-year contract with a salary cut which he was not happy with. “He was one of the key players for the club and he felt that was an insult to be given a one-year deal plus a salary cut,” a source said.

“That’s why he didn’t sign a new contract and looking at his experience, he will get new clubs soon.”

But when approached for comment, Agnelli said: “I don’t have anything to comment on the media or whatsoever.”

Pirates football administrator Floyd Mbele could not be reached for comment on why the talks broke down and failed to respond to our text messages, while Monare was also not available as well.

Monare joined Pirates two years ago from now-defunct Bidvest Wits on a two-year deal which will expire at the end of this month.

The 32-year-old made 24 appearances for the Buccaneers in the recently concluded season across all competitions, creating two assists in the process.

While the club was keen on keeping him as part of the plans for next season, they have already signed another defensive midfielder, Miguel Timm, who was unveiled on Monday, from Marumo Gallants.

Timm will now come as a perfect replacement for Monare who has now been linked with a move to AmaZulu and Royal AM, who are both believed to be very interested in his service.

Before joining Pirates two years ago, Monare was also linked with a move to their rivals Kaizer Chiefs.