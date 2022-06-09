'Think about your children': Brian Baloyi's impassioned appeal to Safa

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs star goalkeeper Brian “Spiderman” Baloyi, who has joined Ria Ledwaba’s campaign for the presidential elections, is appealing to SA Football Association (Safa) members to vote with their conscience.

Ledwaba will go toe-to-toe with incumbent Danny Jordaan and Ngoako “Solly” Mohlabeng in the elective congress on June 25.

The former Ria Stars owner launched her manifesto in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Baloyi, Mark Fish, Jan “Malombo” Lichaba, Mandla “Metroblitz” Sithole were among legends and former players present to support Ledwaba’s cause.

“I say to all those Safa members who have been in football in the last 30 years or so that if you have children or grandkids, think about them,” Baloyi told TimesLIVE.

“In 10 to 20 years from now, what are those kids going to say about their grandparents? They will say our football is in this mess and my grandfather or my granny were there and were part of the association.