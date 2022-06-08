Safa boss Jordaan responds to allegations of constitutional manipulation

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has addressed Ria Ledwaba’s decision to take the federation to court and allegations of changing the organisation’s constitution to favour his bid for a third term of office.

Ledwaba has approached the courts in a bid to stop the Safa elective congress scheduled for June 25. Insiders in her camp say she is alleging several constitutional irregularities surrounding the elections.

Safa responded that Fifa and Safa statutes do not allow football matters to be taken to an ordinary court instead of its designated structures, including the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Indications are that, according to Safa rules, Ledwaba, who is set to go toe-to-toe with Jordaan and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng in the presidential race, could even be banned for her actions.

Jordaan said Safa will address the matter only once the court process is completed.

“That’s the matter in which Caf [the Confederation of African Football] and Fifa have expressed their views and we will have to wait for the court processes to be finalised and we will speak on that matter,” Jordaan told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

Jordaan dismissed any allegations of bullying in the regions, which constitute the majority of the vote, or altering Safa’s constitution to ensure that he wins the election and for it to allow him to appoint his preferred people in key positions.