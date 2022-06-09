×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Defiant Ria Ledwaba says she won't be bullied

Ledwaba adamant June 25 polls should be red-carded

09 June 2022 - 08:27
Neville Khoza Journalist

Safa presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba has warned that she will not be bullied by anyone at the association, including incumbent Danny Jordaan.

Ledwaba briefed the media on Wednesday on her candidacy in the Safa presidential elections a day after she filed a court order to interdict the elections due on June 25...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'