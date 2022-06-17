Heartbroken Tuks anticipate mass exodus

After missing out on gaining promotion to the DStv Premiership, University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung is anticipating to lose players this window as they will go in search of top-flight football.

AmaTuks were in pole position for much of the PSL playoffs, but missed out on the top spot to Swallows when they lost 1-0 in the last game at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

When reflecting on the performance of the team in the mini-league that promised so much for his side, Motaung lamented their inability to finish off their opportunities in matches.

"I'm disappointed with the chances we missed," said Motaung. "Missing chances has been our biggest enemy. We paid the price for it. Chances were created and they were missed," he said.

Now that the season is over, AmaTuks will be looking to have a busy transfer window, with plenty of outgoings expected as their players have potential suitors in the Premiership.

The players from the University of Pretoria were determined to get promotion so they could change their financial statuses and get to play at a higher level.

Seeing they have fallen short of getting promotion with the club, Motaung believes players will accept offers from other clubs to play in the DStv Premiership, meaning they will have to rebuild their squad for the next season in the GladAfrica Championship.

"We'll lose some players because of greener pastures in the DStv Premiership," said Motaung. "We'll have to go look for players that will come and stabilise the team. Also, we'll keep some players.

"We'll try by all means to fight; it won't be easy in the GladAfrica Championship next season. We have to go and fight to try to find ourselves here again," he said.