PSL playoffs race wide open after lacklustre contest between Tuks and Swallows ends in stalemate
University of Pretoria and Swallows delivered a lukewarm performance in their goalless draw at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion/relegation playoffs remain wide open.
Both Tuks and Swallows are on four points apiece at the halfway mark and they will be hoping to get the job done in their final two matches.
Even Cape Town All Stars, who are winless after two outings, are still in the running to be promoted from the GladAfrica Championship to the top tier.
Tuks and All Stars finished second and third in the second tier while Swallows are hoping to save their Premiership status via the playoffs after finishing in position 15.
The first half didn’t produce much in the way of entertainment, which was a bit disappointing for the decent-sized crowd that came out to watch the clash.
It was hard to tell which team is campaigning in the top division and which one is from a lower tier.
Among the people who attended the match were Fadlu Davids, who recently parted ways with Orlando Pirates, Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp and Chippa United official and assistant coach Morgan Mammila.
The first half didn’t even produce a single shot on target for Tuks, with Swallows having just one the entire 45 minutes.
Tuks probably had better chances to score in the first half through players like Thabang Sibanyoni but their efforts were always off target.
There were no major improvements in the final half of the game apart from Swallows having at least a few shots on target, but they were really not challenging for Tuks goalkeeper Thakasani Mbjanjwa.
But changes by Swallows coach Dylan Kerr that saw players such as Mwape Musonda, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Joseph Mhlongo and Lehlogonolo Matlou replace Kagiso Malinga, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Sphesihle Mbhele and Grant Margeman brought a bit of life to the Birds’ attack.
Mahlatsi should have scored for the Soweto team when he had a one-on-one with Mbanjwa on 74 minutes, but he just delivered the ball into the keeper’s hands.
Another Swallows substitute Keletso Makgwala was denied by a goalpost during the referee's optional time.
Tuks will welcome All Stars to the country’s capital on Wednesday at 3pm.
