Downs 'caught Maluleka by surprise' after ending contract

George Maluleka is the latest player to be added to the long list of jobless Premier Soccer League players.

Mamelodi Sundowns decided against taking up the option to extend his contract. The 33-year-old central midfielder had joined the Tshwane giants from Kaizer Chiefs in July 2020 on a two-year deal plus one-year option to renew.

The arrival of younger midfielder Sipho Mbule, who joined from SuperSport United, at Sundowns explains why Maluleka had to make way. Mbule, 24, signed a three-year contract with Sundowns on Friday last week. The Brazillians are also working around the clock to bring Bongani Zungu, another midfielder, back to the club.

Maluleka found game time hard to come by at Sundowns, managing only 19 games in two years. Midfielders such as Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee and Mothobi Mvala were preferred to the former Chiefs man in most cases.

Maluleka's agent Sean Roberts, the former Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper, told Sowetan they didn't see the decision by Sundowns coming, revealing the club only notified them on Tuesday that "Sjijo" was not part of their plans going forward.

"Yes, they [Sundowns] didn't take up the option. It's quite surprising, I won't lie. It caught us by surprise but obviously we need to accept the decision and move on," Roberts said.

"We are grateful for the opportunity Sundowns gave George. He joined the club because we wanted to win trophies and he achieved that [as he won two league titles, one MTN8 and one Nedbank Cup]. Now we look forward to the next chapter of his football career."

Maluleka has already been linked to Cape Town City and SuperSport United.

"We're already talking to a few clubs who seem to be interested in George's services but I can't disclose their names at this point and time," said Roberts.