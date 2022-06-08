DA’s Leon Schreiber unpacks amendment bill seeking to depoliticise public service

The Public Administration Laws General Amendment Bill, which seeks to remove the influence of politics in public administration by ensuring government employees do not hold positions in political parties, was in sharp focus during a National Assembly sitting on Wednesday.

“This should be something which applies across the board. Any party who is in power, none of them should have the ability to capture the administration and make appointments based on political consideration rather than merit,” said DA MP Leon Schreiber.

Schreiber, who drafted the amendment bill, briefed the portfolio committee on public service and administration on the bill, which also seeks to prohibit a special service benefit for directors general or heads of departments who have been dismissed.

Furthermore, it seeks to enhance the financial and administrative independence of the public service commission. It also seeks to mandate the commission to enforce merit-based appointments, free from political influence.

“It also seeks to empower the public service commission to take remedial action on the many recommendations, which are often not acted on,” said Schreiber.