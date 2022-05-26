Safa keeps scoring own goals

Less than month until the elective congress

The SA Football Association (Safa) will hold an elective congress in a month but we are concerned that we are yet to hear any of the said presidential candidates tell us why they should head the troubled organisation.



Over the past few weeks, all we’ve read has been about unhappiness, bickering and alleged vote-buying in the form of millions of rand paid to current executive members, instead of contestants like incumbent president Danny Jordaan and vice-president Ria Ledwaba informing us why they should be chosen for the position...