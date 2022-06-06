×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Traffic disruptions amid KZN protests

By TimesLIVE - 06 June 2022 - 09:35
Protest action has been reported at Bruntville near Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal. File image
Protest action has been reported at Bruntville near Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal. File image
Image: SA Trucker via Twitter

Protest action has been reported at Bruntville near Mooi River on Monday and on the R103 on the Lions River bridge. 

The R622 Greytown road is blocked, with SA Emergency Reports cautioning that "due to mist, this isn't visible until you are almost upon the protesters".

Motorists are urged to avoid this road until further notice.

The N3 and R103 remain open.

Protesters are also burning tyres and blocking the R103 and the D369. The suggested alternative route is via Balgowan.

TimesLIVE

Hundreds gather to mark Tiananmen anniversary in Taiwan

Hundreds of people gathered in Taipei on Saturday to commemorate China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen ...
News
9 hours ago

Fed-up Tongaat community protests after 50 days without water

Hundreds of irate residents in Tongaat, north of Durban, took to the streets on Monday morning to protest over still not having water almost two ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings