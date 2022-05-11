Sadio Mane ‘happy at Liverpool’ amid Bayern and Barcelona talk

Sorting out Mane's future is a key task for manager Juergen Klopp, who has led them to success in the league, Uefa Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Asked by Sky Sports whether he had ever been happier at Liverpool, Mane said: “Yeah, sure, when we won the trophies I think I was more happy.

“But I think I just try to enjoy every moment and try to score and assist for my teammates. I think it is all about the team or nothing — the boys make it easier for me so I am obviously very happy.”

League Cup winners Liverpool, who are also in the Champions League final, can win the second trophy of their campaign when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup decider on Saturday.