Klopp lauds ‘machine’ Mane as Liverpool forward linked with move

“He's a machine, I told him after the game. He is a huge player. His physicality is brutal. He is a mix of technique, desire and physicality when at the moment everyone has a few yards in the legs,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“You can see it with him to be honest. Top goal, he is just a fantastic world-class player.”

British media reports said on Tuesday Liverpool were keen to reopen contract talks with Mane to ward off potential suitors such as Bayern who may need to replace striker Robert Lewandowski. The Pole has been linked with a move away from the German champions this summer.

Klopp will bank on Mane providing some more inspiration in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, but he may have to do without defensive midfielder Fabinho who was forced off injured in the first half at Villa.

“Yeah, like all injuries during the season [it's a blow]. He's rather positive, I'm not sure what I can make of that so we have to wait for further assessment,” the German told the BBC.

"[It's] huge for us, we will be ready for Saturday but now it's definitely recovery time, analyse time for the coaches, even though we played Chelsea a lot of times this season it's still necessary. From Thursday we will try to help the boys with all the information to prepare for this game.”