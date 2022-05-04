Royal Bafokeng to pull out all the stops for the Nedbank Cup final

Royal Bafokeng Stadium management have given an assurance the pitch will be in pristine condition for the Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants on May 28.

The Rustenburg-based venue has been starved of regular professional football action since 2018 when Platinum Stars were sold to become Cape Umoya, but Royal Bafokeng Sports (RBS) sports and hospitality specialist Emile Smith said they are open for business.

In March, Sundowns beat Sudanese side Al Hilal 1-0 in the Caf Champions League group stage clash at the venue, but they moved to FNB Stadium because the technical team were apparently unhappy with facilities.

“We are very excited to be hosting such a prestigious cup final at our venue,” Smith said.