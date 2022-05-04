Royal Bafokeng to pull out all the stops for the Nedbank Cup final
Royal Bafokeng Stadium management have given an assurance the pitch will be in pristine condition for the Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants on May 28.
The Rustenburg-based venue has been starved of regular professional football action since 2018 when Platinum Stars were sold to become Cape Umoya, but Royal Bafokeng Sports (RBS) sports and hospitality specialist Emile Smith said they are open for business.
In March, Sundowns beat Sudanese side Al Hilal 1-0 in the Caf Champions League group stage clash at the venue, but they moved to FNB Stadium because the technical team were apparently unhappy with facilities.
“We are very excited to be hosting such a prestigious cup final at our venue,” Smith said.
“We generally pull out all the stops for most of our clientele and we are going to put in every effort and turn every stone to make sure we deliver an event of the standard required by the PSL and the sponsor.”
At the weekend a Cosatu May Day rally was held at the stadium which may have caused some damage to the pitch but Smith said RBS have enough time to prepare the best possible playing conditions.
“We have adequate time of about a month to prepare a pitch that will be in pristine condition and meets the requirements of the PSL. We are going to do everything to ensure everything in and around the stadium is in good working order for the final. There is more than enough time for us to deliver a good event.”
Sundowns go into the final looking to complete a rare domestic treble as they have already won the season-opening MTN8 and clinched an unprecedented fifth DStv Premiership title.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.