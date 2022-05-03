Brakkies aims to show Swallows no mercy

That Swallows, his former side, are embroiled in a relegation battle is the main reason AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter anticipates an exacting tie against them at Dobsonville Stadium today (5.30pm).

"It's going to be a difficult one. Except for Swallows being my former team, they're a team that are now playing for survival. They need to win, they're fighting, so they're a difficult opponent,'' said Truter, who replaced Benni McCarthy as Usuthu coach late in March, having been jobless after being sacked by Swallows last November.

"Brakkies", as Truter is known in football circles, is yet to lose a match at AmaZulu, with two wins and a draw in his first three games in charge. The former Swallows coach aims to extend his unbeaten streak at the Durban club, though he's not happy with the pitch condition at Dobsonville Stadium.

AmaZulu are also yet to leak a goal under Brakkies. "Yes, it's seven out of [possible] nine points at this moment. We like to continue our unbeaten streak. We like to continue not conceding. It's away from home but we're going there full of confidence, wanting all the points. It's a thick opponent to face at this stage,'' stated Truter.

"The conditions as well at Dobsonville [aren't satisfying] I know the pitch is going to be like our previous game against Royal AM, the pitch is going to be heavy. We're going to face so many things on the day but the boys are ready."

Truter implied there may be a dewy-eyed moment for him as he's facing his former side, wanting nothing less than three points. "It's sentimental for me, I want to win the game and I have made that clear to the players also,'' noted the Usuthu coach, who also emphasised their aim of capitalising on Swallows' defensive frailty.

"They pose a threat especially in their attack. They've been scoring in most of the games [they've netted seven times in their last five games in all competitions] but they also concede a lot [nine in their last five outings across all competitions as well], that's where we're hoping to capitalise."

Fixtures

Today: SuperSport v Stellenbosch, Lucas Moripe (5pm); Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville (5pm); Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Ellis Park (5.30pm); Chiefs v Marumo, FNB (7.30pm).

Tomorrow: Baroka v Arrows, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Chippa v City, Nelson Mandela Bay (5pm); Mariztburg v Royal, Harry Gwala (7.30pm).