Zwane makes sobering admission that some of Chiefs’ players are not good enough
In one of the most brutally honest interviews with an SA coach in recent times, Arthur Zwane has given a harrowing description of the deep-rooted problems at struggling Kaizer Chiefs.
Amakhosi will end their seventh season without lifting a major trophy in 2021-22 and caretaker coach Zwane said some of the players at the club are simply not good enough to play for Chiefs.
Zwane, who has made himself available to take the club forward if given the opportunity, said results of the past seven seasons indicate Chiefs clearly lack the quality to compete for honours.
“We have players who have been part of the team for the past six to seven years and things haven’t been going our way and that alone tells you that there must be change,” he said.
“At the end of the day we are in the business of football, where we need results and when it comes to that we will try to see who we bring in, in terms of beefing up the squad. Also the players who should be released.
“Definitely, at the rate that we are going as a club, there is no way we can still be saying we have quality when we are not winning games.”
Zwane said some of the players at Chiefs will not get better. He added the time for change had arrived and the club must overhaul the system.
“When you talk about quality, we have to be winning games and challenging for honours. If you are nowhere near that for the past seven years, I would be lying to myself and to you to say players will get it right.
“Some will get it right but others won’t get it right, and the time has come for change. We have to rebuild and we have to look for players that are good enough to come and play for this team to get it back where it belongs by playing with no fear.
“What is happening now is a setback but not a train smash. We will change things for the better.
“For the past four years, we have been conceding similar goals, maybe from the same individual. In football you must protect your players. I know this because I was a player myself and I made lots of mistakes.
“There are times when you see that we are not going to get better and some of the goals that we have been conceding now tell you that, as a club, we need change.
“That change will take us to another level because it will give some of the players a wake-up call. For me, it is a case of a comfort zone. It is a case of I know that I am going to play and I know that I am playing for Kaizer Chiefs.
“But what is it that you are giving back to the people who have been behind you through thick and thin?
“We don’t want to single out players, we put in eleven to go and compete. We expect all of them to give their best, and also as coaches to try to get the best out of them.
“Unfortunately, results are not forthcoming and definitely we need to change things if we are to go back to where we belong as a club.”
