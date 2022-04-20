Analyst urges CAF to charge 'bad loser' Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi has been labelled a "bad loser" for his outburst directed at Simba following their defeat in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg on Sunday, while the Tanzanian club called for more security ahead of this week's return leg in SA.

In a post-match press conference after their 1-0 loss, Ncikazi accused Simba of treating Pirates like "animals", but African football expert Mamadou Gaye felt the Pirates coach was off the mark and has called for CAF to look at sanctioning him. Simba released a statement condemning the coach and vowed to lay a formal complaint with CAF, accusing him of "post-performance propaganda".

Cameroonian Gaye, a former SuperSport TV analyst, reasoned hostile conditions were the norm on the continent and Pirates should have experienced that.

“We all know that playing in Africa is not easy. Pirates are used to playing on the continent and you are not going to get things easy or rolled out on the red carpet,” Gaye said.

“You have to be very strong to compete. So to go to the press conference and insult people is bringing the game into disrepute, I think CAF should come hard on him because it is uncalled for.”

Footage has emerged of Pirates officials remonstrating with Simba security over access to the change rooms just before kickoff of last Saturday's tie, settled by a penalty that Ncikazi contested was unmerited. The Pirates coach also complained his club should have been awarded a penalty of their own and insisted that didn't happen because VAR was malfunctioning.

Gaye, however, said Pirates should have complained to the match officials if they felt they were treated badly.

“I don’t believe that VAR was switched off. If you are not happy about the treatment given to you, the match commissioner is there to lay a complaint right even before the game [starts],” Gaye said.

“You don’t wait to lose the game and come and say the VAR was not working. You are on the bench. How do you know it’s not working. I think the coach is a bad loser.”

In a long statement, Simba said Ncikazi had "crossed the line" and intimated they feared for their security as they travel for this Sunday's second leg.

"We humbly ask the governments of SA and Tanzania to accord us all the necessary security ahead of our travel. The indirect threats to our safety and security are not to be dismissed."

Simba are expected to arrive in SA on Saturday for Sunday's second leg at Orlando Stadium (6pm).