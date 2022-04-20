Moriri lauds his Diski charges after victory over Bucs

Mamelodi Sundowns reserve head coach Surprise Moriri has applauded his youngsters for swimming instead of sinking after they were thrown into the deep end in this season's DStv Diski Challenge.

This season for Sundowns saw a rebuild in the reserve side after it had success for a sustained period. Moriri had to trust his young guard and they have done him proud. Even though they have not managed to challenge for the title, they have performed well this season.

The team's crowning moment this season was arguably their 3-2 win over title-chasing Orlando Pirates, the Sundowns prospects were breathtaking in the opening 30 minutes of the game where they scored three goals courtesy of Ofentse Mashiane and a brace from Cassius Mailula. That 30 minutes display had Moriri showering his players with praise for how they executed the tactics.

"To be honest, it was the best start, not only in terms of the goals but also the overall play of how we approached the game," said Moriri.

"The first ten minutes, they put us under pressure, we could see they wanted to force us to make mistakes at the back. They were sending too many numbers when we tried to build up.

"We decided if they are bringing players to press us, let's bypass their first line of defence and it worked well. It was a freeway from then, we always looked dangerous. Credit must go to the boys, for they executed the plan and finishing," he said.

Reflecting on the season, Moriri said he's proud of the growth of his young players. With the loss of experienced players and injuries, some age group players were promoted and they managed to have the courage to play.

"There was huge growth, if you look at the composition of our team this season, we went young, it was a new cycle, the older player went out and we started all over," said the former Bafana Bafana international.

"In terms of the growth of individual players, we have seen players grow in the development, as much as it has to do with the team doing well. We look at the development of the player.

"I can say I have seen players growing, from U-19 to where they are now, that's a lot of improvement. We had young players thrown in the deep end, some couldn't swim and others held on. It was good to see youngsters grow," he said.