Soccer

AmaTuks target promotion after cup exit

Tshwane side hyped up for top-of-the-table clash

13 April 2022 - 07:41
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Tlisane Motaung, coach of University of Pretoria.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Despite a heart-crushing exit in the Nedbank Cup, University of Pretoria head coach Tlisane Motaung says his players are pumped up ahead of their top-of-the-table clash in the GladAfirca Championship against Richards Bay at the Absa Tuks Stadium at 3pm. 

AmaTuks’ run in the cup came to an end this past weekend when they were knocked out by Royal AM. Motaung’s side was leading 2-0 at halftime but then they were outdone by a spirited second-half performance by Royal AM, with the DStv Premiership side scoring three goals to eventually win 3-2. 

The Pretoria-based side will now shift their attention to the league campaign as they face Richards Bay who is on top of the log with 43 points. AmaTuks trail them in second place with 42 points. The importance of the game against the Natal Rich Boyz have seen the University of Pretoria players shake off their cup loss.

“Yes, I can assure you that the boys are pumped up because we want to be promoted to the PSL. I think being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup is a motivation for the guys,” said Motaung. 

“We are out of one cup, now we are left with one, so we’ll double our efforts. One is happy with the work that these boys are putting in every week. We should be ready for Richards Bay, though we know that it won’t be an easy encounter, they are a formidable team, we are aware of that.  We should be ready, the boys are hyped,” he said. 

Looking forward to the game, Motaung believes that it will be decided by fine margins, the team that commits less errors is more likely to win as there is nothing much separating the two teams. 

“Between us and Richards Bay, there isn’t much of a difference in terms of playing style. Both of us are direct, we have the size in terms of the height of players, and there’s speed in both teams. They keep the ball and at times they would go long, similar to us,” said Motaung. 

“I believe the team that would commit fewer mistakes is the team that will win the match. The team that will be more focused than the other will be the team to win the match."

