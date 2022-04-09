WATCH | 'I'm disappointed': Mbule's agent Makaab responds to his suspension

The agent of suspended SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule, Mike Makaab, has said he is disappointed with the actions of the club towards his client.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews told TimesLIVE on Wednesday the wantaway player has been suspended by the club for “disrespecting his teammates and the technical team” until further notice.

It’s no secret that the player no longer wants to be at Matsatsantsa A Pitori with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns believed to be admirers of the talented but sometimes wayward 24-year-old Bafana Bafana star.

Though Mbule’s contract with SuperSport is coming to an end in June this year, the club has an option to extend it.

Speaking to KwaZulu-Natal based commercial radio station Gagasi FM, Makaab, who was criticised for remaining mum after his client was suspended, said he was disappointed by the club.

“I’ve come under a lot of criticism for not responding to what Stan Matthews has said. I don’t respond when I haven’t got my facts in order. I’m collecting all the facts relating to the suspension.

“I’m disappointed,” Makaab said told host Simtho Dladla.