Guardiola says Man City players must keep their cool in Atletico return leg

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called on his players to control their emotions in their Champions League quarterfinal return leg at Atletico Madrid next week.

Kevin De Bruyne’s 70th-minute goal earned City a 1-0 win on Tuesday in a game that had several flashpoints, including an incident in which a prone Jack Grealish was struck in the head from close range by a clearance from Angel Correa.

“We have to control our emotions and do what we have to do,” Guardiola said after Tuesday’s game. “There will be a referee there and we have to play our game.

"[Atletico] have faced this kind of knockout stages many times and it will be a good test for us with our maturity in this game.