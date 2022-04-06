×

Africa

Zim’s leading mobile operator welcomes billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s daughter on board

By SHARON MAZINGAIZO - 06 April 2022 - 09:45
The daughter of Zim billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has landed a seat on the board of leading mobile operator Econet Wireless,
Image: GUS RUELAS / Reuters

Zimbabwe's leading mobile operator Econet Wireless has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa to its board.

Elizabeth is the daughter of Zimbabwean billionaire and founder of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Strive Masiyiwa.

The telecom company said she holds a number of leadership positions and will bring a “wealth of experience to the board”.

“Miss Masiyiwa is a senior executive, social entrepreneur and philanthropist. She serves on a number of boards including Higherlife Foundation, where she is the head of design and innovation, and the Harvard University Leadership Council for the Centre of African Studies.

“She has worked in organisations spearheading investment and funding programmes and human capital development. She holds leadership positions in  local and international organisations. ”

 The appointment is effective from April 1.

The company said Masiyiwa is completing an executive MBA from Cambridge Judge Business School, Cambridge University.

Earlier this year Strive Masiyiwa retired from the company after 29 years to pursue new opportunities.

