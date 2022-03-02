Middlesbrough knock Spurs out but Man City and Palace progress in FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur suffered an FA Cup upset at the hands of Championship Middlesbrough on Tuesday losing 1-0 after extra time in the fifth round at the Riverside Stadium to Chris Wilder's side.

Premier League leaders Manchester City and Crystal Palace both beat lower division opponents to take their place in the quarter-finals.

Josh Coburn drilled in the decisive goal in the 107th minute as Middlesbrough followed up their humbling of Manchester United in the previous round with another night to remember.

It was another setback for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte who just last week had questioned his future after the 1-0 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League.

Conte fielded a full-strength side, sticking with the starting eleven which won 4-0 at Leeds United in the league on Saturday but Middlesbrough were good value for the win.