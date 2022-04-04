×

Soccer

Pirates, Ittihad produce drab draw to qualify

Both teams through to next stage of CAF Confed Cup

04 April 2022 - 08:31
Neville Khoza Journalist
Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates challenges Elmehdi Elhouni of Al Ittihad during the CAF Confederation Cup 2021/22 match between Orlando Pirates and Al Ittihad at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates challenges Elmehdi Elhouni of Al Ittihad during the CAF Confederation Cup 2021/22 match between Orlando Pirates and Al Ittihad at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates ended their CAF Confederation Cup group phase with a goalless draw against Al-Ittihad at Orlando Stadium last night.

But they still finished as winners of Group B with 13 points after six matches and will go into tomorrow’s draw seeded and avoid fellow group winners.

Libya side Ittihad also did enough to qualify as the second-placed team, beating JS Saoura while Royal Leopard finished bottom of the group with zero points.

Bucs’ limp performance was not what their supporters, who returned to Orlando for the first time in two years, had hoped for.

Pirates came into this fixture having already booked their spot in the quarterfinal of this competition.

Ittihad opted to sit back and invited pressure from the home side while waiting for a counterattack. The Libyans showed from the first whistle that they came here for a point and didn’t trouble the home side.

Pirates enjoyed more ball possession throughout the match but could not create enough scoring opportunities.

Ittihad defended too deep in their half and never troubled Richard Ofori, who was reduced to a spectator in the match.

Pirates continued with their dominance in the second half with Ittihad not  too keen going forward and continued to sit back.

Despite all their dominance, defensively Ittihad did their job as they didn’t give Pirates anything and kept their shape well.

This was the first time in the group stage that Buccaneers failed to score a goal in their six matches.

In the DStv Premiership, Cape Town City made it three wins in a row as they battled back from a goal down to thrash Baroka 5-1 at Cape Town Stadium.

An entertaining contest in the Mother City not only delivered six goals, but also two red cards and three penalties. Things looked good for Bakgaga when Dan Ndlovu opened the scoring 10 minutes before halftime.

But a second-half blitz from Eric Tinkler's side turned the match on its head as goals from Khanyisa Mayo, Mduduzi Mdatsene (brace), Craig Martin and Tashreeq Morris handed them all three points.

additional reporting by PSL.co.za.

