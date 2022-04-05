Confed trip to Egypt or Tanzania awaits Bucs

After clinching the top spot in Group B of their CAF Confederation Cup following a goalless draw with Al-Ittihad on Sunday, Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi is excited to play their quarterfinal first leg away.

The Buccaneers ended first in their group with 13 points after four wins, a draw and a defeat in their six matches.

And having qualified as group winners means they will avoid other teams who finished first in other groups and will have the comfort of playing their second leg at home.

“Let’s see who is next, we would have loved to play certain teams, but at this stage, it is dangerous to choose,” Ncikazi told the media after the match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. The Buccaneers could face Pyramids (Egypt), Al Masry (Egypt), or Simba (Tanzania) when the quarterfinal draw is conducted this afternoon.

“Whether you finish first or second in this stage of the competition, you will find tougher opponents. We wanted to finish on top of the group so you can play your quarterfinal first match away from home.

“You better be in this position where you will have control when you come to the second leg. I have learned that in CAF that when you have to play your second leg away from home, you face difficult challenges.

“You could see today the refereeing was not the best. It is worse when you play away from home you have to play against the hostility and poor refereeing.

“It’s good when you play the second leg at home.”

Despite playing to a disappointing draw in front of their supporters, Ncikazi was proud of his side's performance.

“We would have loved to win the match,” he said.

“But we achieved the bigger goal of qualifying on top of the group. That was our main objective.

“We also had at some point thought about the next match. But I think we achieved more in the game, in terms of one, qualifying for the quarterfinals on top of your group, and then look at the picture of the next match."

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns, who also finished first in the Champions League Group A, could face ES Setif (Algeria), Petro de Luanda (Angola), or CR Belouizdad (Algeria).