Clinical win at Chippa has Baxter waxing lyrical

Have you ever wondered what's Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter's philosophy?

Well, the answer is in Chiefs’ performance in their 3-1 league victory over Chippa United at the weekend, where Samir Nurkovic, Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander where on target. Chippa struck a consolation goal via Bienvenu Eva Nga.

A thrilled Baxter gave a sense the display his troops delivered at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium against the Chilli Boys is a blueprint of how he believes football must be played if you want to win.

"I hope today's game confirms for the players that when we play our way through, when you play calmly in possession, have good movements, certain patterns and set plays within play, I think they know we can hurt anybody and we can play well against anybody," said Baxter.

"At the same time, if we do not do that, we know we can shoot ourselves in the foot. We've got proof of that now and I don't know how much more proof we need to stay focused. From here, that's going to be the message."

Baxter also admitted, indirectly though, that a defeat at Chippa would have ended their slim hopes of toppling leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.

"Look, I think this game falls into two categories. One, it's a really tough game mentally for the players because it's one of those games where we know that if we don't win we're not serious about the rest of the season...now we can go to the rest of the season for a hunting, so it was an important one. These three points mean we can keep kicking on a little bit more optimistic and it puts pressure on everybody else to take their points, " said the Chiefs mentor.

Amakhosi will be hoping to maintain the same standard when they welcome struggling TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm). Baxter did not hide that he withdrew Bernard Parker for Dolly in the 70th minute against Chippa to give the 36-year-old a rest to be fresh for the Galaxy match.