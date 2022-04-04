×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Maduka says win was result of hard work

Galaxy coach unhappy with officiating standards in SA

04 April 2022 - 08:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
John Maduka, coach of Royal AM.
John Maduka, coach of Royal AM.
Image: Samuel Shivambu

A 4-1 scoreline may be easily interpreted as a walk in the park for the winning team. 

However, Royal AM coach John Maduka has insisted this wasn’t the case for his side when they thumped relegation-threatened TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium at the weekend. 

“This is a very good result for us ...  4-1, people might think it was an easy game but it was very difficult. The boys put in a fight and I am really proud of the boys,” said Maduka. 

Victor Letsoalo grabbed a brace while Ndumiso Mabena and Mfundo Thikazi also netted. Augustine Kwem converted from the spot to give the hosts a consolation goal. The win consolidated Royal’s second spot on the table, strengthening their push for Champions League football next season. 

On the other hand, the defeat put the Rockets in more trouble as they continue to head to the relegation zone. Galaxy trainer Sead Ramovic took an unusual route, disapproving referee Masixole Bambiso’s decision to award them the penalty that gave them their only goal on the day. The German isn’t satisfied with the standard of officiating in SA. 

“I have to say, since I arrived in October [last year] the performances of referees isn’t good. Today we got a penalty but it was not a penalty at all – even if it was for us. I just want our referees to get their focus right. I don’t need any gifts from referees,” said Ramovic. 

“I just want a game to be a normal one. If it’s a penalty it should be it and if not, it shouldn’t be. In the last game, we deserved to get three penalties but we didn’t get them. So the match officials have to improve because I don’t like their performances. They destroy the game.”

Tembo fumes as butterfingers United let another lead slip

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo sounded disappointed after they let a lead slip twice to lose their match 3-2 against Golden Arrows at Princess ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Clinical win at Chippa has Baxter waxing lyrical

Have you ever wondered what's Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter's philosophy?
Sport
2 hours ago

Pirates, Ittihad produce drab draw to qualify

Orlando Pirates ended their CAF Confederation Cup group phase with a goalless draw against Al-Ittihad at Orlando Stadium last night.
Sport
2 hours ago

Unprecedented quadruple in sight for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is optimistic that they can maintain their momentum on all fronts and win an unprecedented quadruple this ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...