Maduka says win was result of hard work

A 4-1 scoreline may be easily interpreted as a walk in the park for the winning team.

However, Royal AM coach John Maduka has insisted this wasn’t the case for his side when they thumped relegation-threatened TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium at the weekend.

“This is a very good result for us ... 4-1, people might think it was an easy game but it was very difficult. The boys put in a fight and I am really proud of the boys,” said Maduka.

Victor Letsoalo grabbed a brace while Ndumiso Mabena and Mfundo Thikazi also netted. Augustine Kwem converted from the spot to give the hosts a consolation goal. The win consolidated Royal’s second spot on the table, strengthening their push for Champions League football next season.

On the other hand, the defeat put the Rockets in more trouble as they continue to head to the relegation zone. Galaxy trainer Sead Ramovic took an unusual route, disapproving referee Masixole Bambiso’s decision to award them the penalty that gave them their only goal on the day. The German isn’t satisfied with the standard of officiating in SA.

“I have to say, since I arrived in October [last year] the performances of referees isn’t good. Today we got a penalty but it was not a penalty at all – even if it was for us. I just want our referees to get their focus right. I don’t need any gifts from referees,” said Ramovic.

“I just want a game to be a normal one. If it’s a penalty it should be it and if not, it shouldn’t be. In the last game, we deserved to get three penalties but we didn’t get them. So the match officials have to improve because I don’t like their performances. They destroy the game.”