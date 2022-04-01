Maduka happy to win maiden Coach of the Month award

Having won his first Coach of the Month award, Royal AM coach John Maduka has described it as very “special”.

Maduka was named the Coach of the Month for February and beat Marumo Gallants’ Dan Malesela, Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler, and Mamelodi Sundowns duo Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

He guided Royal to pick 11 points from their five games from February 7 to March 20.

He said he was pleased to have finally been named the Coach of the Month in his coaching career.

“I’m very excited to have won this award ahead of other good coaches who would have been here and being selected to win this award is exciting,” Maduka told reporters in Durban.

“Thanks to my players, they have been working very hard and my technical team as well as the management, it is a collective effort.

“I’m very excited to have this award. It is my first one as a coach and it is very special for me. I thank God and my family for the support they have been giving me.”

The 51-year-old has managed to turn Royal into a competitive team after the status of Bloemfontein Celtic, for which he was head coach, was bought and relocated to Durban before the start of the season.

He explained how he managed to get the best out of his players to help the team remain second on the DStv Premiership table.

“Everything has been going according to a plan; remember, everyone plays their role in the team and again, the club is run very well,” he said.

“And when it runs very well, everything will fall into place; we have been receiving support from the management.

“When you work as a team, you become very strong and that’s the reason why you see the team where it is currently.”

Meanwhile, Royal striker Mxolisi Macuphu won the Player of the Month for February. Macuphu, who joined Royal from TS Galaxy in the January transfer window, scored four goals since then.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler won the Goal of the Month for his strike against Orlando Pirates last month.

For their awards, Maduka, Macuphu and Frosler will each receive a trophy and R7,000 courtesy of league sponsors, DStv.