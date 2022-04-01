Soccer

Lebusa reckons failing to win Champs League won't be 'failure'

Brazilians aim to finish group stages with maximum points

01 April 2022 - 07:28
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns centreback Mosa Lebusa.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

With many tipping Mamelodi Sundowns to win the CAF Champions League this year following their impressive run in the competition, defender Mosa Lebusa won’t consider it a failure should they fail to seal the deal.

Lebusa believes that having already clinched the MTN8, and expected to wrap the league title soon, Sundowns have already achieved this season.

“I don’t know if that will be a failure, but we are focusing on ourselves and trying to win all the matches that we play,” Lebusa told the media yesterday.

“Sometimes you won’t get the results you are looking for, but we will try to give it our all.

“I think this season we stand a very good chance of winning the title and the guys are performing well and have shown up. Most of the teams are aware of what we are capable of, but we still have a long way to go.”

Sundowns will host Al-Merrick in their last match of the group phase at FNB Stadium tomorrow at 3pm, looking to better their points tally from last season when they ended with 13 points.

The 29-year-old promised that they would go all out to win that match to finish with 16 points and to have a winning momentum in the knockout phase.

“We learned from what happened last season and we will try by all means to end the group stages undefeated,” he said. “Many say we have already qualified and we will take our foot off the pedal. That's not the case with us."

