Royal coach Maduka and striker Macuphu win Premiership monthly awards

Royal AM mentor John Maduka and his striker Mxolisi Macuphu were announced as DStv Premiership coach and player of the month for February and March in Durban on Thursday.

Maduka's team has been in great form with five wins and three draws in their past eight league matches and the Durban outfit is now second on the Premiership log behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians are still odds- on to win a record fifth successive title as they're 14 points clear of Royal who have a game in hand. Royal will be hoping to extend their unbelievable run with another good result away to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Reflecting on their good form, Maduka said: “It's a special one for me because it's the first time I win this award. I want to thank the technical team that I'm working with, the players and the management for all the support.”

Macuphu who joined the team from Galaxy in January and has already scored four league goals for Royal thanked Maduka for showing belief in him from the moment he joined the team at the start of 2022.

“I'm so grateful to be working with a coach who fully understand the game, having been a player himself. I hope to achieve more with this team and so far it's been great to be here.”

Macuphu, who was on the books of Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United before joining Galaxy, said there's nothing that will motivate him more than to face his former side other than winning the player of the month award.

“It's always difficult against your former team, the psychological part and so it's not your normal game,” he said.

“Two or three months ago they were my teammates and I was the captain. They'll have a special place in my heart. But with current form that we're on and their situation (bottom of the log) it's going to be a very difficult game. I'm looking forward to doing well but they know me very well. They know what I'm capable of and I also know them. We'll see on the day.

“Obviously I've got a new home now and we've got our goals to achieve. We're going to give it our best as well.”

With a win Royal will cut Sundowns' lead to 11 points and Macuphu said they don't want to put too much pressure on themselves on where they could end up finishing on the log.

“We'll take every game as it comes. Let us achieve something from this game and it will put us in a better place in the end.”

Reeve Frosler of Kaizer Chiefs won the goal of the month for the goals he scored in Chiefs' 2-1 win against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates at the beginning of March.