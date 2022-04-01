Frosler aims to bang in more goals for Chiefs

As modern full-backs are nowadays judged on goals and assists, Kaizer Chiefs' Reeve Frosler aims to ameliorate his goal-contribution return.

Frosler is expected to start at left-back when Chiefs return to action against Chippa United in a league tie at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (5pm). Frosler is yet to provide an assist, having scored once from 12 league games.

Frosler's only goal this season, scored in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates early last month, scooped the Goal of the Month for February/March accolade yesterday.

"There's still a lot to improve on from a personal perspective. I would like to get on the assist sheet a bit more often and I would also like to score more goals... who wouldn't want to score goals now and then? But sometimes it depends on what the team needs at that particular time,'' Frosler told Sowetan yesterday.

The 24-year-old Gqeberha-born star may be played at left-back but he's primarily a right-back. It is because of this that many questioned Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter's decision of playing him at left-back. However, Frosler has no issues with being utilised as a left-back.

"I have played in both positions previously, so for me the most important thing is to be always on the pitch irrespective of where I am deployed. The most important thing is to play for the team, not to put yourselves ahead of the team. I am really enjoying myself at left-back and I don't have a problem,'' said Frosler.

Frosler also opened up about how Amakhosi used the recent Fifa break, having had lost their last game 1-0 to Golden Arrows at home before heading into the hiatus. The utility full-back foresees Chippa coming out with all guns blazing as they're battling relegation.

"We had a few things to look at after our last game. We did a deep introspection and it goes without saying that we must improve. We worked on a few areas but our focus was on the defensive side and trying to get more mobility around the box.''

"Before the Arrows game, we were doing very well and I think now we can get back where we were because we've worked hard during the Fifa break. It's always very difficult to play against Chippa. For the past few years, they've been a team that is bottom of the log and they don't make your life easy because they're fighting for their lives."

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Galaxy v Royal, Mbombela (3pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (3pm); Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5pm); Arrows v SuperSport, Princess Magogo (7.30pm); Maritzburg v Swallows, Harry Gwala (8.15pm)

Sunday: CPT City v Baroka, Cape Town Stadium (5pm).