Southgate backs Maguire to perform for England amid poor spell

England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Manchester United's Harry Maguire to overcome his slump in form but said on Monday that the situation involving the centreback was complicated ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The 29-year-old, who was on the bench for the 2-1 friendly win against Switzerland on Saturday, has come in for fierce criticism this season, raising questions about his future as an England regular heading into the showpiece tournament.

“He's more than capable of playing for us at the highest level. (United) are in a difficult moment, there could be any number of reasons for that,” Southgate said ahead of Tuesday's home friendly against Ivory Coast.

“That doesn't mean players can be poor for a couple of years and still get in. It also depends on competition in those positions. It is complicated ... we need the best players possible.

“Maguire was very good in the autumn and he helped get us to a World Cup semifinal and a Euro final.”

England laboured to a victory against the Swiss in a largely uninspiring affair at Wembley but Southgate praised his players, saying they were able to find solutions against a difficult opposition.