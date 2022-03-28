Blind soccer legend shows the way with PhD feat

Former teammates salute hero Shoes

Living with blindness has not stopped former Orlando Pirates defender Bernard “Shoes” Lushozi from following his dream to make a contribution in the education of children with special needs.



Lushozi, 57, of Mondeor, southern Johannesburg, became totally blind in 2020 due to diabetes, just a year before getting his doctorate in learning support, guidance and counselling from the University of Pretoria...