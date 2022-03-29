Africa's World Cup playoffs reflect shift in power to the north

Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia all took a significant step closer to the World Cup finals after Friday’s first legs of their playoff matches, but new African champions Senegal are going to have to come from behind if they are to qualify for Qatar.

The second leg matches, deciding Africa's five World Cup qualifiers, will be played on Tuesday night.

The first leg results appeared to reflect a major shift in power north to the Arabic-speaking countries, who have long dominated African club competition and are now flexing their muscles at national team level too.

Islam Slimani scored for Algeria while Tunisia benefited from a horror own-goal as their sides won away in Cameroon and Mali respectively, while Morocco came from a goal down to draw in Kinshasa against the Democratic Republic of Congo.