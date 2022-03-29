PSL keeps fans waiting as decision to open venues deferred
Executive committee will meet today
Today is expected to be D-Day for football lovers to finally know whether they’ll be allowed back into stadiums this season.
This comes after the PSL executive committee's meeting yesterday, to deliberate over the implementation and date for the return of fans to stadiums, was adjourned to this morning...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.