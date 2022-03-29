Interim post a chance for Truter to prove his credentials

Brandon Truter could be retained as AmaZulu coach provided he does well in the remaining games this season.

This was revealed to Sowetan by club chair Sandile Zungu.

Truter was named Usuthu interim coach until the end of the season on Sunday, taking over from Benni McCarthy, who left the club on Friday.

Though the club said it is are likely to confirm the appointment of a new full-time coach before the end of April, Truter will also be in the running.

“He is in contention as well. But it will be very clear before the end of April how he’s doing,” Zungu explained on Monday .

“Remember as well, even if we retain him, we can do so in a different capacity. We may retain him as a technical director or as one of the assistant coaches or one of the joint coaches.

“We may still want to have a pedigree of a person with international experience, the experience in the continent coaching, someone who has also won trophies.

“And we can pair him with Brandon if he does well. We still have the same technical team, which has pledged its support to Brandon.”

Though many questioned the club's decision to hire Truter, who was sacked by Swallows in November after a string of poor results, Zungu insists they made the right call.

“We wanted someone who can learn fast. It is the end of the league and we have seven games left,” he said.

“We feel Brandon can achieve what he did at Swallows in his first season from promotion.

“He is someone who understands our competition and he has been keeping in touch with the game and he knows our players.

“I didn’t want someone to come here and say he still wants to learn and say ‘give me a few weeks and see how these players adapt to my philosophy’.

“It is nice to have someone who wants to prove himself. So, we want to benefit from someone who has a deep understanding of the environment and understands our players."