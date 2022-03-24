How Shalulile rediscovered scoring touch

Having endured a difficult period recently at Mamelodi Sundowns, striker Peter Shalulile has explained what he did to help him to bounce back in the scoring charts.

The Namibian international ended his goal drought when he netted in Sundowns' 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy at the beginning of the month.

While he admitted being frustrated after he had last scored on December 17, he said he didn’t allow that to get to his head.

“To be honest, as a striker you need to score goals always to have that confidence but those days where I was not scoring, I just kept the faith,” Shalulile told the media.

“We all go through such a journey – even the best in Europe go through such a journey where you don’t score – but you don’t give up. It is a test and eventually you will get a breakthrough again and start scoring.

“I just did more work. There is nothing you can do when things are not going your way, but one thing I have learnt is to be patient.”

The 28-year-old seems to have found that scoring touch again and his target is to win the golden boot with more than 20 goals.

He is sitting on 15, four ahead of Victor Letsoalo in second place.

“I just want to thank my teammates and the technical team. It was not easy. Without them I would not be scoring,” he said.

“But last year I finished with 15 goals and the guy who was in front of me [Bradley Grobler] was having 16. This year I believe and I have faith that I will score more goals.

“It will depend on how far I can go. If I’m not injured we will see where we end up at the end of the season.”

He also became the first striker to match Daniel Mudau's incredible goalscoring feat of 20 goals in all competitions, after his goal against Al-Ahly in the CAF Champions League last week.

Shalulile insists he is not eyeing records.

“It is not about chasing records. It is about making sure the team wins every trophy. For now I’m just making sure the team wins and we are in a good place.”