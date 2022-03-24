Soccer

Chiefs, PSL headed for court over Covid no-show

Amakhosi say league executive in breach of own statutes

24 March 2022 - 08:44
Nkareng Matshe Sports editor
Anthony Akumu Agay and Lazarous Kambole of Kaizer Chiefs warm up before a Premiership match against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on February 20 2021 in Johannesburg.
Image: Muzi Ntombela

Kaizer Chiefs intimated yesterday that they and the PSL are headed to the courts after the club failed to show up for two games late last year, with the league apparently opting for that route after an arbitrator ordered the games be replayed.

Chiefs, while confirming they had not received official communication from the league, said they had been "informed" of the PSL’s intention to approach the high court with a view of setting aside Adv Nazeer Cassim’s ruling, delivered last Friday, which stated Chiefs were within their rights to request for a postponement after their camp was besieged by Covd-19 positive cases.

“Notwithstanding the fair outcome and a costs award to those affected by the organising of the two matches, it appears the league is dissatisfied with the outcome and intends to review it, with a view of setting aside the award in the high court,” Chiefs said in a statement, which added they were "shocked and bewildered".

“This unfortunate step has taken the club by surprise as in doing so the league is in breach of its own constitution and rules as well as Safa statutes which frown upon the court systems for resolving football disputes.”

Amakhosi added they won’t have a choice but to confront the league in court, with SA football set to brace for another legal process that could drag the season even longer.

The PSL has yet to comment on Cassim’s order, despite it being delivered five days ago but if true, dragging it to court would mean the league’s prosecutor, Zola Majavu, has gone back on his word from February, when he stated the outcome of the arbitrator would be “final and not appealable”.

Then, Majavu also boldly promised the season won’t be affected and that the matter won’t be “unduly delayed”, but it appears his executive has overruled him, if Chiefs’ statement is anything to go by.

In December, Chiefs failed to show up for league fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows after they reported over 30 positive cases in the club, which they said prevented them from fielding a team.

But the PSL didn’t budge, leading to Chiefs approaching Safa for arbitration, with Cassim finding Amakhosi had a valid excuse.

