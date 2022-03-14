Bucs player Nkanyiso Zungu to appear in court on domestic violence charge

Orlando Pirates player Nkanyiso Zungu, who was arrested on Sunday night, is expected to appear in the Booysens magistrate's court on Monday.

Zungu was arrested by Moffatview police for allegedly assaulting his partner.

Provincial police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo confirmed Zungu’s arrest.

Masondo said the 26-year-old will face a charge of common assault under the Domestic Violence Act.

“A 26-year-old professional soccer player was arrested by the police in Johannesburg on Sunday 13 March 2020 for the alleged assault of his partner,” he said.

Orlando Pirates Football Club has meanwhile announced that it has suspended Zungu pending an investigation.

“As this matter is currently in the hands of the authorities, the club is unable to make further comment until this process is complete,” the club said in its statement.