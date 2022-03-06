Ncikazi apologises to Orlando Pirates fans, says playing in Confed ‘a burden’

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has apologised to the club’s supporters and management after the Buccaneers suffered a humiliating third defeat in a row against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Amakhosi completed their DStv Premiership double over Pirates in 2021-22 with a 2-1 win at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, with defenders Reeve Frosler and Eric Mathoho scoring in either half. Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah got a consolation strike for Bucs.

Pirates’ fourth defeat in their 22 league matches in 2021-22 leaves Bucs a mammoth task in their last eight matches in their aim of at least finishing in second spot, which is something that Ncikazi said is still a firm possibility.

The coach laid the blame for the defeat on Pirates’ participation in the Caf Confederation Cup, saying it is “a burden” that gives advantage to Chiefs, who are not in a Caf competition this season.

“I just want to take this opportunity to apologise to ‘Happy People’, the supporters of Orlando Pirates, and the management,” a disappointed Ncikazi said after Saturday’s defeat.

“It’s a result that this club does not deserve. You can’t lose twice to Kaizer Chiefs in one season. I just hope they [the supporters and management] still trust the process.

“You must also understand that there was a change in leadership in-between the seasons. Without making any excuses, supporters of Orlando Pirates and management don’t deserve what happened today.

“It’s highly disappointing and on behalf of the technical team, I’m just as disappointed and I really apologise. I just hope they keep faith and hope because we can still improve and be better with time.”