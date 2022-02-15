Pirates have a point to prove in CAF competitions - Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi wants the Buccaneers to play CAF Champions League next season and that they must prove they deserve that by doing well in the Confederation Cup this term.

The Sea Robbers beat Algerian side JS Saoura 2-0 in their Confed Cup Group B opener at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Happy Jele and Bandile Shandu were on target. Pirates’ other pool opponents are Al-Ittihad of Libya and Swazi side Royal Leopards.

“If we say Pirates are a big team, it must be seen in their performances. It must be seen in competitions where they’re competing. I think it’s important for the brand to compete at the right stage and the right stage for Pirates, without disrespecting the cup that we’re in, is the Champions League,’’ Ncikazi said.

“Pirates should be competing in the main one [the Champs League], but having said that, we’re here now and maybe we’ve got to prove by doing well in this cup that we really deserve to be in the Champions League.’’

Pirates host Ncikazi’s former side, Golden Arrows, in a league tie at the same venue they beat the Algerians tomorrow (7.30pm). Coincidentally, this match will be played on Ncikazi’s birthday. However, the Sea Robbers coach says there’ll be no emotions attached to this fixture.

“I normally don’t want to put emotions to this. It’s my birthday. Imagine playing Arrows, your previous team, on your birthday. But I take that away… it’s not about me. This is about Pirates and points. It’s important that we get a win on Wednesday,’’ said Ncikazi.

The Buccaneers tactician is of the view leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are already home and dry, insinuating they’re now intending to finish second behind them as the gap keeps on widening.

“I know the gap is too big between us and Sundowns but we just have to focus on ourselves. It’s only Sundowns who can take out the league title out of their cabinet for competition but I think the cup is already in their cabinet,’’ said Ncikazi.