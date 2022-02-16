Soccer

Hotto urges teammates to keep hot form

Bucs seek to extend winning streak against Arrows in league tie

16 February 2022 - 07:14
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates.
Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates utility player Deon Hotto has challenged his team to maintain their winning momentum when they take on Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership today at the Orlando Stadium (7.30pm).

Pirates are currently on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, their most recent being 2-0 victory over Algerian side JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup over the weekend. 

Before the turn of the new year, they had won back-to-back matches against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu. The six points saw them climb to the second spot on the table with 30 points. 

Namibian international Hotto has urged the team to maintain their winning run against his former employers. 

"It's now four games we have played in all competitions, we got four wins. It's a good start, we just have to keep that momentum there," said Hotto. 

"We are playing my former team, that's where I started when I came to SA in 2014. It's a very good team with great young players. Coach Lehlohonolo Seema and his assistant Mabhuti Khenyeza are doing a good job. 

"We are looking forward to it. It's a home game and we want to keep the home record and continue with the good start," he said. 

Hotto believes that the team's rise in form is due to key players like Thembinkosi Lorch, Happy  Jele, and Zakhele Lepasa returning to the team from injuries that kept them out of action during the first half of the season. 

"When we started we had injuries, a lot of our players had injuries. Players were played out of position, myself included. So we were struggling a bit to get the combinations. 

"Now since we came back from the break, most players are back, Lorch, Happy, and Lepasa. We are grateful they are back," said Hotto. 

Pirates co-head coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids have used Hotto as a winger, wingback and in the midfield this season. He opened about playing in different positions and what's his preferred position. 

"It's difficult, the good thing is you know you have trained before going to the position. It works when the coach asks you to jump and you ask him how high. 

"I enjoy playing fullback, coming from deep, I see everything in front of me," said Hotto.

Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City settle for a share of the spoils

Kaizer Chiefs' and Cape Town City's  mediocre form returning from the domestic break continued as they had to settle for sharing the spoils in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Royal AM move to third spot after tough win over Sekhukhune

Royal AM, who have accumulated 29 points form 18 matches so far, could be leapfrogged from their position on the log by Kaizer Chiefs who played ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Sundowns centreback Lebusa: De Reuck and Onyango doing a good job

Brian Onyango and Rushine de Reuck are doing the job in central defence and Mosa Lebusa knows he has his work cut out for him getting his place back ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Why Mhango might prove impossible to ignore

Orlando Pirates’ positive start to their African Confederation Cup group campaign remains overshadowed by a clamour to play Frank "Gabadinho" Mhango, ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

LIVE: Russian cargo craft on ISS mission launches from Kazakhstan
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022