Hotto urges teammates to keep hot form

Orlando Pirates utility player Deon Hotto has challenged his team to maintain their winning momentum when they take on Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership today at the Orlando Stadium (7.30pm).

Pirates are currently on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, their most recent being 2-0 victory over Algerian side JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup over the weekend.

Before the turn of the new year, they had won back-to-back matches against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu. The six points saw them climb to the second spot on the table with 30 points.

Namibian international Hotto has urged the team to maintain their winning run against his former employers.

"It's now four games we have played in all competitions, we got four wins. It's a good start, we just have to keep that momentum there," said Hotto.



"We are playing my former team, that's where I started when I came to SA in 2014. It's a very good team with great young players. Coach Lehlohonolo Seema and his assistant Mabhuti Khenyeza are doing a good job.

"We are looking forward to it. It's a home game and we want to keep the home record and continue with the good start," he said.

Hotto believes that the team's rise in form is due to key players like Thembinkosi Lorch, Happy Jele, and Zakhele Lepasa returning to the team from injuries that kept them out of action during the first half of the season.

"When we started we had injuries, a lot of our players had injuries. Players were played out of position, myself included. So we were struggling a bit to get the combinations.

"Now since we came back from the break, most players are back, Lorch, Happy, and Lepasa. We are grateful they are back," said Hotto.

Pirates co-head coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids have used Hotto as a winger, wingback and in the midfield this season. He opened about playing in different positions and what's his preferred position.

"It's difficult, the good thing is you know you have trained before going to the position. It works when the coach asks you to jump and you ask him how high.

"I enjoy playing fullback, coming from deep, I see everything in front of me," said Hotto.